Former Pfizer Vice President & Head of Respiratory Research Dr Mike Yeadon - Globalist Agenda

Dr Mike Yeadon spoke with Jim Ferguson from Freedom Train International on the globalist agenda rolling out upon humanity at speed. We have the power to stop it through peaceful civil disobedience. The line in the sand must be drawn at digital identity which will ensure authoritarian controls can be imposed upon an enslaved population. Unless we say NO to digital ID, it will be the last truly free decision that we ever make.
SOURCE: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1955185739236266199