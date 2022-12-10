Live church sermon produced by 3ABN with John Lomacang. In the near future, church and state will unite to bring upon the world an international day of worship. You might think this is a good thing, but the consequences of forced worship are spoken about in the book of Revelation. The true Christian will stand in this time of tribulation because they will have fortified their mind with the truth of God's word. Those who have not will be deceived. Now is the time to prepare for the future. The papal Sabbath of Sunday is coming. Bible prophecy is sure! Join us for this episode of Worship Hour as we study the Word of God and find answers to important questions with Pastor John Lomacang. Don't forget to subscribe and click the bell so you get notified when we release the next video in this Worship Hour series. ➡️SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Subscribe

