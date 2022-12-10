Live church sermon produced by 3ABN with John Lomacang. In the near future, church and state will unite to bring upon the world an international day of worship. You might think this is a good thing, but the consequences of forced worship are spoken about in the book of Revelation. The true Christian will stand in this time of tribulation because they will have fortified their mind with the truth of God's word. Those who have not will be deceived. Now is the time to prepare for the future. The papal Sabbath of Sunday is coming. Bible prophecy is sure! Join us for this episode of Worship Hour as we study the Word of God and find answers to important questions with Pastor John Lomacang.
Don't forget to subscribe and click the bell so you get notified when we release the next video in this Worship Hour series.
➡️SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.