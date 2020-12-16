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Biden’s Puppet-Masters: The 'Secretive Small Group' Of Individuals Responsible For His Every Move!
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223 views • December 16, 2020
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9050229/Bill-Gates-says-entering-worse-phase-COVID-pandemic-predicts-lockdowns-2022.html
https://www.forbes.com/profile/thomas-steyer/?sh=26e1584d73f5
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/10/us/bloombergs-gun-control-group-calls-for-a-raft-of-executive-actions-from-biden.html
https://www.nytimes.com/politics/first-draft/2015/07/24/today-in-politics-a-billionaires-deep-pockets-come-with-a-big-catch/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/pac-funded-by-george-soros-pumps-nearly-1-million-into-local-races-for-prosecutor/2019/06/04/c2df1b08-86f0-11e9-a491-25df61c78dc4_story.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/george-soros-criminal-justice-reform-227519
https://www.businessinsider.in/tim-cook-blames-trumps-trade-war-with-china-as-a-big-factor-in-apples-slowdown/articleshow/67357826.cms
https://nypost.com/2019/10/30/tim-cooks-handling-of-trade-war-has-helped-boost-apple-shares-investors/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/bezos-who-owns-amazon-and-wapo-might-buy-cnn-report-says
https://gellerreport.com/2020/12/facebook-mark-zuckerbergs-non-profit-gave-hundreds-of-millions-to-democrat-biden-counties-9-out-of-10-counties.html/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/facebook-twitter-biden-campaign-donations-censorship
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/facebook-twitter-biden-campaign-donations-censorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/10/technology/big-tech-biden-campaign.html?0p19G=2103
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/2020/11/16/the-biden-teams-tug-of-war-over-facebook-436672?
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For More Information See:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9050229/Bill-Gates-says-entering-worse-phase-COVID-pandemic-predicts-lockdowns-2022.html
https://www.forbes.com/profile/thomas-steyer/?sh=26e1584d73f5
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/10/us/bloombergs-gun-control-group-calls-for-a-raft-of-executive-actions-from-biden.html
https://www.nytimes.com/politics/first-draft/2015/07/24/today-in-politics-a-billionaires-deep-pockets-come-with-a-big-catch/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/pac-funded-by-george-soros-pumps-nearly-1-million-into-local-races-for-prosecutor/2019/06/04/c2df1b08-86f0-11e9-a491-25df61c78dc4_story.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/george-soros-criminal-justice-reform-227519
https://www.businessinsider.in/tim-cook-blames-trumps-trade-war-with-china-as-a-big-factor-in-apples-slowdown/articleshow/67357826.cms
https://nypost.com/2019/10/30/tim-cooks-handling-of-trade-war-has-helped-boost-apple-shares-investors/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/bezos-who-owns-amazon-and-wapo-might-buy-cnn-report-says
https://gellerreport.com/2020/12/facebook-mark-zuckerbergs-non-profit-gave-hundreds-of-millions-to-democrat-biden-counties-9-out-of-10-counties.html/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/facebook-twitter-biden-campaign-donations-censorship
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/facebook-twitter-biden-campaign-donations-censorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/10/technology/big-tech-biden-campaign.html?0p19G=2103
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/2020/11/16/the-biden-teams-tug-of-war-over-facebook-436672?
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