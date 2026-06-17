Assault detachments of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces are advancing in Konstantinovka and neutralising AFU units.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

⚡️ — This morning, American sanctions on Russian oil supplies came back into effect, having been temporarily relaxed for a month on May 18th.



Yesterday, Trump said that the US might soon reinstate these sanctions due to the drop in global oil prices amid preparations for signing a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 17, 2026



▪️ Overnight, 12 drones heading for Moscow were destroyed. Targets were shot down in the Rostov region; in the morning, air defense activity was reported in Novorossiysk.



▪️ Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces struck the city of Zaporozhye and the port infrastructure of Odessa.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the village of Kvetun, Trubchevsky district, the AFU attacked an ambulance, wounding a paramedic, the driver, and a nurse. In the village of Churovichi, Klimovsky district, the AFU attacked a moving vehicle with a kamikaze drone: the driver and a female passenger were wounded.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk. In the Sumy district – fighting in Ivolzhanske, Pysarovka, and the village of Novaya Sech. The Ukrainian command continues to redeploy individual units of the 3rd Army Corps ("Azov") to the Sumy region; supply problems for the enemy are noted. In the Krasnopollye district, small-arms battles continue in forest areas, near the village of Mihailovka, and along the railway tracks leading to the district center. During the clearing of forest areas east of the village of Velyky Prykol, three servicemen of the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade were taken prisoner.



▪️ In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a car in the village of Maloye Soldatskoye, Belovsky district, wounding a man. Another attack occurred near a private house, wounding a civilian. A drone also attacked a car in the settlement of Rulitino, Belovsky district, wounding the driver.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Pogromets, Volokonovsky district, a drone struck a car, wounding two civilians. In the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, a man was wounded by the detonation of an FPV drone. In the Belgorod district, near the village of Cheremoshnoye, two people were injured in a drone attack on a GAZelle vehicle. Numerous settlements in the region are under daily strikes.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group"North" is fighting for the settlement of Kazachya Lopan. On the Volchansk sector – battles in the village of Losivka and in forest areas of the Vovchansk district. On the Velyky Burluk sector, our assault groups are fighting in forest areas near Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, there are reports of Russian successes in the settlement of Podoly. The zone of control in Kupyansk-Vuzlovy is expanding.



▪️ On the Krasno Lyman direction, Russian forces are advancing in the northwestern part of the city; the dynamics on this sector of the front have increased, and clearance of occupied buildings is ongoing.



▪️ Regarding Konstantinovka, enemy military-analytical resources write that its fall is a matter of time. The Russian Armed Forces, as a result of heavy and bloody battles, are reaching the northern outskirts of the city. "Konstantinovka is the 'gateway' for opening up the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration," enemy channels note.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group"East" is wedging into the enemy's defense depth northwest of the settlement of Aleksandrograd, conducting offensive operations in the forest area beyond the Vovcha River: consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river continues; the Far Eastern warriors are operating with support from the settlements of Iskra, Aleksandrograd, Novoselovka, and Orestopyl.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are no changes. Efforts are being increased to combat enemy UAVs targeting interregional logistics.



▪️ In the Kherson region, from Ukrainian strikes, one civilian was killed (settlement of Kostogryzovo), and one more was wounded (settlement of Malaya Lepetikha). For the day before last, the statistics are as follows: 7 shellings and 138 UAV strikes on the territory of the region. Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of strikes on infrastructure.



The Report was compiled by: Two Majors