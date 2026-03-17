Trump to trigger Armageddon? - Steve Clemons calls it a religious war driven by apocalyptic cultists

Trump to trigger Armageddon?

US soldiers in the field are filing legal complaints, stating that their commanders believe Donald Trump was anointed by Jesus to light a signal fire in Iran and trigger Armageddon.

Journalist Steve Clemons calls it a religious war driven by apocalyptic cultists. He also reports that eight US states have agreed to start using the term “Judea and Samaria” instead of “West Bank” in official documents.

Senator Chris Van Hollen confirms he has seen these reports and points to Ambassador Mike Huckabee invoking the Bible to justify Middle East policy. The senator warns of “vicious attacks on Muslim Americans by many in the Republican Party.”