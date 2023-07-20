Who Really Invented the Internet? Vannevar Bush #shorts

Born in Everett, Massachusetts on March 11, 1890, Vannevar Bush is
one of the greatest administrative scientific minds in history. He
led many influential scientific agencies and is directly responsible
for the concept of hypertext and hyperlinking that is the backbone of
the modern internet.
