Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Really Invented the Internet? Vannevar Bush #shorts
The TimeKeeper Journeys
Born in Everett, Massachusetts on March 11, 1890, Vannevar Bush is one of the greatest administrative scientific minds in history. He led many influential scientific agencies and is directly responsible for the concept of hypertext and hyperlinking that is the backbone of the modern internet.

If you don’t know who this man is and how he affected your life, you’re going to want to find out. Knowledge is power.  @thetimekeeperjourneys 

Keywords
technologyhistoryusainternetinventionquantum computingtimekeeper

