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** EO-13848 - 45 day Deadline from Election Day Ends December 18th **
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112 views • December 07, 2020
** EO – 13848: Section 1. (a) - Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment
** X22: The [DS]/MSM [e] fraud playbook was already known by the patriots. The playbook was laid out for all of us to see. Now the fraud is being presented, the first stage is to drip the first part of the evidence. The next stage will be to present the hard facts and the final stage will show that these people [knowingly] committed a crime. Then and only then will the agency that oversees election integrity get involved. This is one of the biggest sting operations the world has ever seen. Panic everywhere.
** Executive Order 13848:
Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election
Foreign Policy
Issued on: September 12, 2018 All News
Order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
** X22: The [DS]/MSM [e] fraud playbook was already known by the patriots. The playbook was laid out for all of us to see. Now the fraud is being presented, the first stage is to drip the first part of the evidence. The next stage will be to present the hard facts and the final stage will show that these people [knowingly] committed a crime. Then and only then will the agency that oversees election integrity get involved. This is one of the biggest sting operations the world has ever seen. Panic everywhere.
** Executive Order 13848:
Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election
Foreign Policy
Issued on: September 12, 2018 All News
Order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
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