Doctor Peter McCullough Explains Messenger RNA

Doctor Peter McCullough MD quickly describes the function of messenger RNA and what it does in the cells of our body. How mRNA provides the code to produce a protein, how long mRNA usually lasts within a few hours or minutes. Also, what big pharma did to make regularly produced and broken down mRNA indestructible. Big pharma created nearly permanent genetic material that keeps producing spike protein that causes disease, inflammation in tissues, heart damage, brain damage, blood clots. Thank you, Chad Rednour for sharing this.
