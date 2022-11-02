Food Crisis 2022-2023 (Where It Will Hit First)

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DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
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We have entered a new phase in the food crisis. Now that Ukraine exports are suspended and the Southern Hemisphere is entering a Year Without a Summer at the same time Europe's chemical plants shut we find our world without the proper amount of grain or farm inputs to feed out planet. Now what, but where first ?
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