BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccinated Blood Analysis - MagnetoGraphene Moving in a drop of Vaccinated Blood under Microscope
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
52 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
327 views • August 29, 2022

On this fresh blood slide, you see black magnetographene oxide particles move through the blood and pool in the corner of the slide. I move around the edges and center of the slide multiple times so you can see. The misc. sized light green structures with the thick black outline are Lipid Nano Gel structures full of an oily substance and other moving micro/nano structures. The magnetographene seems to have some type of programmed instruction. After hours of video, I am able to fast forward the video and see what is happening. What I first see is, once all the graphene oxide particles combine, it will then move as a unit (as if it is alive) and push the Lipid Nano Gel structures throughout the blood on the slide. The Nano Lipid Gel structures continue to increase in size and release their contents into the blood and appears to harden and eventually covers the majority of the slide. I think this explains the unusual blood clots being pulled out of the deceased by coroners. The red hemoglobin appears to be pulled from the red blood cells in the center and migrates to the outer parts of the slides. I find many other forms of graphene in the blood: Graphene Sheets, Tubes, Ribbons, Stones, and Rocks. Each type of graphene structure seems to have a function. I will be posting additional videos showing what they do in the blood. Please follow and share to as many as you can. The vaccines are extremely dangerous.  Each day I will be providing more visual evidence of what is happening in the blood and to the blood cells. 

Keywords
genocidedepopulationmass murderadverse reactionclotscorona virusmrnacovid vaccinesvaccine passportgraphenegraphene oxideblood analysisvaccinated blood analysis blood clots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study Finds Lipid Nanoparticle in mRNA Vaccines Could Promote Tumor Metastasis in Mice

Study Finds Lipid Nanoparticle in mRNA Vaccines Could Promote Tumor Metastasis in Mice

Morgan S. Verity
Fermented foods&#8217; health effects linked to postbiotics, review finds

Fermented foods’ health effects linked to postbiotics, review finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy