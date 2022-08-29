Vaccinated Blood Analysis - MagnetoGraphene Moving in a drop of Vaccinated Blood under Microscope

On this fresh blood slide, you see black magnetographene oxide particles move through the blood and pool in the corner of the slide. I move around the edges and center of the slide multiple times so you can see. The misc. sized light green structures with the thick black outline are Lipid Nano Gel structures full of an oily substance and other moving micro/nano structures. The magnetographene seems to have some type of programmed instruction. After hours of video, I am able to fast forward the video and see what is happening. What I first see is, once all the graphene oxide particles combine, it will then move as a unit (as if it is alive) and push the Lipid Nano Gel structures throughout the blood on the slide. The Nano Lipid Gel structures continue to increase in size and release their contents into the blood and appears to harden and eventually covers the majority of the slide. I think this explains the unusual blood clots being pulled out of the deceased by coroners. The red hemoglobin appears to be pulled from the red blood cells in the center and migrates to the outer parts of the slides. I find many other forms of graphene in the blood: Graphene Sheets, Tubes, Ribbons, Stones, and Rocks. Each type of graphene structure seems to have a function. I will be posting additional videos showing what they do in the blood. Please follow and share to as many as you can. The vaccines are extremely dangerous. Each day I will be providing more visual evidence of what is happening in the blood and to the blood cells.