The French Weatherman and Politricks in France
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published Yesterday

In order to give an understanding about how bad the current political situation is in France, you can see here, how even the national weatherman gives out the middle finger to the entire nation and their president.

Keywords
revolutionmacronbin ladenquranmiddle fingerfrench weatherman

