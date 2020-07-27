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VIRUS HYSTER IS FEAR PRON "COVID19" – IS FEAR PORN HYSTERIA BASED ON THE WORSE JUNK SCIENCE EVER CREATED
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73 views • July 27, 2020
https://www.minds.com/media/1134525375200931840 CORRUPTED POLITICIANS AND CORRUPTED BUREAUCRATS - PUSHING FACE-MASKS AND DOMESTIC TERRORISM OF THEIR OWN CITIZENS
*CITE IN VIDEO The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
"COVID19" – IS FEAR PORN HYSTERIA BASED ON THE WORSE JUNK SCIENCE EVER CREATED– THE MOST DEADLY AND MOST RAMPANT SCAM AMERICA HAS EVER FACED – THE POTENTIAL FOR DAMAGE BY VACCINE IS ENDLESS. -
Del Matthew Bigtree - film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network –See Movie "Vaxxed"
97% of the population of the entire world does NOT NEED "COVID19 VACCINE".
THERE HAS NEVER BEEN SAFETY IN "VACCINE" BUT ESPECIALLY SINCE THE UNITED STATES GOT IN THE VACCINE INDUSTRY – AND REMOVED ALL LIABILITY FROM VACCINE MANUFACTURERS and created "vaccine courts" in which the DOJ DEFENDS CASES AGAINST VACCINE MANUFACTURERS AND JURY TRIALS ARE NOT PERMITTED (jury trials potentially will find in favor of the victim)
*NOW ALL THE LOW CLASS WOULD BE MURDEROUS CRIMINALS FORCING VIRUS HYSTERIA – "MANDATING" FACE-MASKS, trying to contact trace, nonsensical tests THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19" – are running around trying to get their "piece of the pie" and "make a name" for themselves.
1975 1 in 5000 kids have AUTISM
1982 1 in 2,500
1994 1 in 500
2000 1 in 166
2004 1 in 150
2009 1 in 110
2011 1 in 68
2013 1 in 45
Search Results
Web results
Data & Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder | CDC WEBSITE autism › data
Mar 25, 2020 - About 1 in 54 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC's Autism and Developmental ...
ADDM • Prevalence of Autism • New Data on Autism • Increase in Developmental ...
CDC estimates 1 in 68 children has been identified with CDC WEBSITE › media › p0327-autism-spectrum-disorder
Mar 27, 2014 - ... an autism spectrum disorder. The number of children identified with ASD ranged from 1 in 175 children in Alabama to 1 in 45 children in New ...
*CITE IN VIDEO The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
"COVID19" – IS FEAR PORN HYSTERIA BASED ON THE WORSE JUNK SCIENCE EVER CREATED– THE MOST DEADLY AND MOST RAMPANT SCAM AMERICA HAS EVER FACED – THE POTENTIAL FOR DAMAGE BY VACCINE IS ENDLESS. -
Del Matthew Bigtree - film producer, and CEO of the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network –See Movie "Vaxxed"
97% of the population of the entire world does NOT NEED "COVID19 VACCINE".
THERE HAS NEVER BEEN SAFETY IN "VACCINE" BUT ESPECIALLY SINCE THE UNITED STATES GOT IN THE VACCINE INDUSTRY – AND REMOVED ALL LIABILITY FROM VACCINE MANUFACTURERS and created "vaccine courts" in which the DOJ DEFENDS CASES AGAINST VACCINE MANUFACTURERS AND JURY TRIALS ARE NOT PERMITTED (jury trials potentially will find in favor of the victim)
*NOW ALL THE LOW CLASS WOULD BE MURDEROUS CRIMINALS FORCING VIRUS HYSTERIA – "MANDATING" FACE-MASKS, trying to contact trace, nonsensical tests THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19" – are running around trying to get their "piece of the pie" and "make a name" for themselves.
1975 1 in 5000 kids have AUTISM
1982 1 in 2,500
1994 1 in 500
2000 1 in 166
2004 1 in 150
2009 1 in 110
2011 1 in 68
2013 1 in 45
Search Results
Web results
Data & Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder | CDC WEBSITE autism › data
Mar 25, 2020 - About 1 in 54 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC's Autism and Developmental ...
ADDM • Prevalence of Autism • New Data on Autism • Increase in Developmental ...
CDC estimates 1 in 68 children has been identified with CDC WEBSITE › media › p0327-autism-spectrum-disorder
Mar 27, 2014 - ... an autism spectrum disorder. The number of children identified with ASD ranged from 1 in 175 children in Alabama to 1 in 45 children in New ...
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