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#104-Medical Experiments on Children Are Not OK - Remember Auschwitz and Never Forget
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23 views • March 24, 2022
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson want the FDA to authorize the experimental COVID vaccine for babies of 6 months to five-year-old children, as they have done already for children 6 years to 12-year-old.
Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor, and host Richard Urban tell us why we must resoundingly say NO!
Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor, and host Richard Urban tell us why we must resoundingly say NO!
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