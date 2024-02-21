Trump's VP: Who's on the short list??

Donald Trump is asked about his pick for VP... is he considering Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem and former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as potential VP picks???





Trump confirmed Florida Governor and one-time foil Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina are all among the ex-rivals being considered.





Also South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Republican Byron Donalds and former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are on his short list.