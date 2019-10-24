24Oct19 Human Baby Hatcheries, TransKinders, GOP Crashes Schiff’s Star Chamber

*00:07:30 Huxley’s “Brave New World” now joins Orwell’s 1984 in reality with new technologies as ectogenesis (baby hatcheries) are being developed. Sex, love & reproduction — once the 3 pillars of the family — now being separated as the family is being destroyed. Texas Governor Abbott to look into the 7 year old boy, identified by his divorced non-biological mother as transgender and facing chemical castration in less than a year. We look at a video of when the biological father first learned that the mother was telling the boy he was a girl



*00:31:32 A look at lynching as a recurring western trope and a political trope of Democrats 21 yrs ago and contrast it to racial lynchings (done by Democrats)



*00:41:50 Republicans in Congress crash Schiff’s secret Star Chamber impeachment



*01:04:21 Michael Voris, ChurchMilitant.com, joins—Pope incorporates pagan goddess to sell his Marxist/Environmentalism remake



*01:28:40 The Secret “Pact of the Catacombs” has come into the open



*01:38:05 Can the President be tried if he shoots someone on the street?



*01:50:27 McRaven, “the guy who was in charge when Osama bin Laden was killed”, and his latest psyop as Kurds say Obama & McCain’s “good Syrian rebels” — the FSA — are actually ISIS. Who knew? We told you.