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MASSIVE VAX DEATH TOLL! - DOCTORS & LAWYERS SPEAK OUT! - CANCER UP 300%! - NEURO PROBLEMS UP 1000%!
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1402 views • February 08, 2022
World Alternative Media



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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive increase in death worldwide following the vaccine mandates in early 2021 as doctors and lawyers both speak out in the face of rising death rates.
As we've reported before from One America Insurance, deaths are up 40% and it's not from so-called "covid." Life insurance companies are doing mass payouts and professors like Christof Kuhbandner are warning of a massive increase in mortality.
Whistleblowers are also coming out in front of the Senate, both doctors and lawyers. They're speaking of 300% increases in cancer and miscarriages. They're speaking of a 1000% increase in neurological disorders. This doesn't even include the massive increase in heart attack deaths.
This is massive, yet still miniscule compared to the real magnitude of all of this.
All the while, many countries worldwide are still pushing forward insane new mandates and tyrannical restrictions including in Austria, and throughout the EU.
At the same time, the Biden administration is changing their definition of covid deaths and Leanna Wen, the covidian cult propagandist of CNN has said that the "science has changed" and masks and lockdowns no longer work. Really?!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
cancerchildrenfdadeathinjuryvaccineheart attackdoctorshivlawyersunvaccinatedvaccinatedinjectionpfizerworld alternative mediakill shotneuro problemscovvid-19
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