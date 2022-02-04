© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Air Travel Is Russian Roulette: Pilots At Risk, Flying Public In Imminent Danger
Follow
1
Share
Report
162 views • February 04, 2022
Baheej Saliba is a commercial pilot. He has close to four decades of experience, after moving here from a war-torn country with a dream of learning to fly. He drove across America 7 times hunting for a flying job before he got one in Arizona. They built their own house by hand over five years. They are the real American dream, but now some goose step enforcers are trying to crush them. Baheej Saliba joins us now to discuss.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.