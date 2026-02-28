Llaunch of ballistic missiles by the aerospace forces of Iran's IRGC against Israeli territory and American military facilities in the region, published by the IRIB TV channel

Footage of the launch of ballistic missiles by the aerospace forces of Iran's IRGC against Israeli territory and American military facilities in the region, published by the IRIB TV channel.

⚡️The Iranian Defense Minister and the head of the IRGC were killed in a missile strike — Media

⚡️Iran imposes a FULL BLOCKADE of the Strait of Hormuz

The world may face serious delays in oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz connects oil and LNG production in the Middle East with global markets

More than 30% of the world's oil and more than 20% of liquefied natural gas are transported through the Strait of Hormuz

The movement of oil tankers has already been stopped