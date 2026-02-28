Llaunch of ballistic missiles by the aerospace forces of Iran's IRGC against Israeli territory and American military facilities in the region, published by the IRIB TV channel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the launch of ballistic missiles by the aerospace forces of Iran's IRGC against Israeli territory and American military facilities in the region, published by the IRIB TV channel.
⚡️The Iranian Defense Minister and the head of the IRGC were killed in a missile strike — Media
⚡️Iran imposes a FULL BLOCKADE of the Strait of Hormuz
The world may face serious delays in oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz connects oil and LNG production in the Middle East with global markets
More than 30% of the world's oil and more than 20% of liquefied natural gas are transported through the Strait of Hormuz
The movement of oil tankers has already been stopped