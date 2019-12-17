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Dem’s Systemic Abuse
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7 views • December 17, 2019
To charge our great president with abuse of power (when he’s just executing his Constitutional duties) while the Dems abuse power to spy on Trump and then try to force him from office 11 months from the election, we’ve never seen such hypocrisy. Hang with us or we’ll all hang separately - along with our guests Xander Gibb, Michael Busler and Brian Bledsoe.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB - http://bit.ly/UGEFOD
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB - http://bit.ly/UGEFOD
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
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