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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Sept-Dec 2021 UPDATE)
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0 view • January 02, 2022
Part 1 (Sept 2021) 0:00:00-1:41:21
Dr Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines in September of 2021. Originally aired on September 6th 2021 at http://banned.video
Mirrors:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136a2193b76170da9351b95
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136b46f1293730dfca6d846
Part 2 (Nov 2021) 1:41:21-2:44:01
In November of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically important news about the COVID-19 vaccines. Originally aired on November 5th 2021 at http://banned.video
The Study: Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.25.449905v3
Mirror:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
Part 3 (Dec 2021) 2:44:01-04:14:39
On New Years Eve of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gave an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn the latest on Omicron, the COVID-19 vaccines and the best treatments against COVID-19. Featuring his own slideshow! Originally aired on December 31st 2021 at http://banned.video
Mirror:
Last broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
Dr Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines in September of 2021. Originally aired on September 6th 2021 at http://banned.video
Mirrors:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136a2193b76170da9351b95
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136b46f1293730dfca6d846
Part 2 (Nov 2021) 1:41:21-2:44:01
In November of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically important news about the COVID-19 vaccines. Originally aired on November 5th 2021 at http://banned.video
The Study: Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.25.449905v3
Mirror:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
Part 3 (Dec 2021) 2:44:01-04:14:39
On New Years Eve of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gave an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn the latest on Omicron, the COVID-19 vaccines and the best treatments against COVID-19. Featuring his own slideshow! Originally aired on December 31st 2021 at http://banned.video
Mirror:
Last broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
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