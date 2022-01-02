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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Sept-Dec 2021 UPDATE)
Informed Consent
Informed Consent
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0 view • January 02, 2022
Part 1 (Sept 2021) 0:00:00-1:41:21
Dr Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines in September of 2021. Originally aired on September 6th 2021 at http://banned.video

Mirrors:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136a2193b76170da9351b95
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136b46f1293730dfca6d846

Part 2 (Nov 2021) 1:41:21-2:44:01
In November of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically important news about the COVID-19 vaccines. Originally aired on November 5th 2021 at http://banned.video

The Study: Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.25.449905v3

Mirror:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319

Part 3 (Dec 2021) 2:44:01-04:14:39
On New Years Eve of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gave an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn the latest on Omicron, the COVID-19 vaccines and the best treatments against COVID-19. Featuring his own slideshow! Originally aired on December 31st 2021 at http://banned.video

Mirror:
Last broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
Keywords
covid-19plandemiccoronafacts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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