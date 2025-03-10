BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Building with God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
1 month ago

God is working on the earth according to a plan devised long before the creation took place and He has a specific objective for every human being that fits with His master plan. Human beings have lived on the earth for thousands of years but many are stumped when it comes to their purpose.

What is the meaning of life? It’s a simple yet important question that puzzles many people, including Christians. As far as God is concerned, it is to be the praise of His glory. When it comes to building things, mankind constructs things based upon what is needed at the moment, but God builds for eternity. God doesn’t care whether you are young or old; He is more interested in your character quotient and ability to obey His commands.

You are a living stone that God is using to build a spiritual house on earth. Every stone has imperfections that must be dealt with before it can be put to use. This involves being cut, chiseled and polished over a lifetime until you fit perfectly in the spot He has for you. Understanding this truth allows you to fulfill the primary purpose of loving God with every fiber of your being and becoming the praise of His glory.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1622.pdf

RLJ-1622 -- OCTOBER 22, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


spiritual growthidentity in christobedience to godpurpose of lifedivine planchristian faithliving stoneshuman existenceeternal perspectiveloving godcharacter developmentspiritual housepraise of his gloryfulfillment of purposetransformation processbuilding for eternitygods master planlifes meaningimperfections and growth
