https://gettr.com/post/p2epy1hf189
The Wall Street Journal echoed exactly what the Phoenix TV program said. The Chinese Communist Party is behind this covert global information influence campaign.
《华尔街日报》完全呼应了凤凰卫视节目中的说法。 中共是这场秘密的全球虚假信息运动的幕后推手。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.