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Nicholas Wade: The case for the Covid lab-leak theory
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11 views • May 27, 2021
UnHerd, May 20, 2021
Freddie Sayers meets Nicholas Wade.
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/nicholas-wade-the-case-for-the-covid-lab-leak-theory/
Listen to the podcast version here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers
The so-called lab-leak hypothesis for the origins of Covid-19 has been gaining more and more traction in recent months. Once dismissed as a crankish fringe theory, it has slowly been entering into mainstream scientific discussion. Just this week, America’s CDC Director said that it was ‘possible’ that Covid could have leaked from a lab as ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ emerges.
One analyst who has made a significant contribution to the debate is Nicholas Wade, a former reporter at the New York Times, who recently self-published a piece detailing how the lab-leak theory isn’t just a possibility, it is (in his view) the most likely explanation. Though there is no definitive evidence for either theory, Wade argues that the key details are easier to explain within the context of a lab leak origin, as he tells Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV.
https://www.youtube.com/c/UnHerd/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVVE6MD7tRw
Freddie Sayers meets Nicholas Wade.
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/nicholas-wade-the-case-for-the-covid-lab-leak-theory/
Listen to the podcast version here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers
The so-called lab-leak hypothesis for the origins of Covid-19 has been gaining more and more traction in recent months. Once dismissed as a crankish fringe theory, it has slowly been entering into mainstream scientific discussion. Just this week, America’s CDC Director said that it was ‘possible’ that Covid could have leaked from a lab as ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ emerges.
One analyst who has made a significant contribution to the debate is Nicholas Wade, a former reporter at the New York Times, who recently self-published a piece detailing how the lab-leak theory isn’t just a possibility, it is (in his view) the most likely explanation. Though there is no definitive evidence for either theory, Wade argues that the key details are easier to explain within the context of a lab leak origin, as he tells Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV.
https://www.youtube.com/c/UnHerd/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVVE6MD7tRw
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