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Heated Argument on IG over Police Arresting Citizens for Not Wearing Masks | What do the Research Say?
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20 views • May 13, 2021
Police arrested 26 citizens for not wearing masks. A recording artiste, in an instagram post said that people were stupid for not wearing masks. I pointed out that there was little evidence that wearing mask outdoors is effective in stopping covid-19 spread. The response was shocking....
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