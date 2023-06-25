Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, June 24, 2023, # 411 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington
To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
Extreme hail events have just hammered Colorado, Texas, Kansas and parts of the Northeastern US, climate engineering and chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding operations are core to the equation. Temporary toxic surface cooldowns are a constant objective of the geoengineers, the resulting consequences aren't a consideration for them. Snow fell this week in Utah while in the far North polar ice is melting and Arctic forests are incinerating, the planet's former energy balance has been completely capsized. Earth's oceans are superheating, thus further fueling the already ongoing and accelerating mass die-off of marine life. What will it take to wake the masses?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...
Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY&t=0s
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyxmrwbTKoM&t=0s
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington":
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM
By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.
Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x3z35HA6JQ&t=0s
This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT8OR1im-FA&t=0s
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...
To follow us on Facebook, click here:
https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...
https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...
https://www.facebook.com/TheDimming
To follow us on Twitter, click here:
https://twitter.com/GeoengineeringW
https://twitter.com/RealGeoEngWatch
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington
https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington
The Dimming
https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch
https://www.youtube.com/@GeoengineeringWatch
GeoengineeringWatch.org
https://www.youtube.com/@GeoengineeringWatchOrg
Geo Watch
https://www.youtube.com/@GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dane Wigington
https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.