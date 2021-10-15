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JAB EXPOSED AGAIN! - FDA Delays Moderna Jab As Side Effects & Deaths SKYROCKET!
World Alternative Media
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1762 views • October 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the FDA delaying the Moderna vaccine for children further as more deaths pile up and the public begins to ask why all of the jabs tend to have far more complications than so-called "covid" itself.
As several countries begin to see more deaths from the jab than "covid," Moderna stock is cratering following several countries temporarily banning the jab. Now, the FDA once again has delayed the Modern jab due to massive rates of heart inflammation in children.
As we've reported many times previously, children are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called covid which of course as it is is based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive above 40 cycles which most are.
With millions of lives at risk, even though the FDA is clearly evil, they can't get caught running so fast into this tyrannical mandate which is already in place in places like California for kids in school. They have to pretend at least that they're looking into it. Meanwhile, nothing changes. All jabs have seen the same side effect problem and millions are waking up due to shows like Joe Rogan destroying Sanjay Gupta, yet few do anything about it.
We are living in a very strange time psychologically and while there is optimism in people waking up, there seems to be less and less optimism by the day when it comes to those same people doing anything about these further mandates.
As the supply chain breaks down thanks to mandates and welfare, all while climate lockdowns are seen on the horizon, the currency crisis worsens and social credit scores come in, many are wondering how much longer this could possibly last.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabmodernapfizercoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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