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JAB EXPOSED AGAIN! - FDA Delays Moderna Jab As Side Effects & Deaths SKYROCKET!
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1762 views • October 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the FDA delaying the Moderna vaccine for children further as more deaths pile up and the public begins to ask why all of the jabs tend to have far more complications than so-called "covid" itself.
As several countries begin to see more deaths from the jab than "covid," Moderna stock is cratering following several countries temporarily banning the jab. Now, the FDA once again has delayed the Modern jab due to massive rates of heart inflammation in children.
As we've reported many times previously, children are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called covid which of course as it is is based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive above 40 cycles which most are.
With millions of lives at risk, even though the FDA is clearly evil, they can't get caught running so fast into this tyrannical mandate which is already in place in places like California for kids in school. They have to pretend at least that they're looking into it. Meanwhile, nothing changes. All jabs have seen the same side effect problem and millions are waking up due to shows like Joe Rogan destroying Sanjay Gupta, yet few do anything about it.
We are living in a very strange time psychologically and while there is optimism in people waking up, there seems to be less and less optimism by the day when it comes to those same people doing anything about these further mandates.
As the supply chain breaks down thanks to mandates and welfare, all while climate lockdowns are seen on the horizon, the currency crisis worsens and social credit scores come in, many are wondering how much longer this could possibly last.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the FDA delaying the Moderna vaccine for children further as more deaths pile up and the public begins to ask why all of the jabs tend to have far more complications than so-called "covid" itself.
As several countries begin to see more deaths from the jab than "covid," Moderna stock is cratering following several countries temporarily banning the jab. Now, the FDA once again has delayed the Modern jab due to massive rates of heart inflammation in children.
As we've reported many times previously, children are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with so-called covid which of course as it is is based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive above 40 cycles which most are.
With millions of lives at risk, even though the FDA is clearly evil, they can't get caught running so fast into this tyrannical mandate which is already in place in places like California for kids in school. They have to pretend at least that they're looking into it. Meanwhile, nothing changes. All jabs have seen the same side effect problem and millions are waking up due to shows like Joe Rogan destroying Sanjay Gupta, yet few do anything about it.
We are living in a very strange time psychologically and while there is optimism in people waking up, there seems to be less and less optimism by the day when it comes to those same people doing anything about these further mandates.
As the supply chain breaks down thanks to mandates and welfare, all while climate lockdowns are seen on the horizon, the currency crisis worsens and social credit scores come in, many are wondering how much longer this could possibly last.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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