The world's largest active volcano Mauna Loa, Hawaii has Erupted

Mauna Loa is the world’s largest and most active volcano, and on Monday it started blowing smoky ash into the air and orange lava down terrains on the big island of Hawaii.
Lava begins to flow out of Mauna Loa as it erupts on Hawaii's Big Island for first time in 38 years: Experts warn of 'serious' situation if magma from world's largest active volcano seeps into rift zones
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11476925/Hawaiis-Mauna-Loa-volcano-begins-eruption-alert-level-raised-USGS.html/
