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LEAKED AIRLINE DOCUMENTS REVEAL HORRIFIC DETAILS ABOUT 'VACCINATED' PILOTS
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187187 views • June 22, 2021
Originally from STEW PETERS SHOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJ5E0GbMvRwm/
BREAKING! Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About 'Vaccinated' Pilots Stew Peters Show. June 21, 2021
Internal documents obtained by Dr. Jane Ruby illustrate catastrophe waiting to happen!Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it's only getting worse!
[a]www.StewPeters.tv[/a]
[a]www.StewPeters.tv[/a] | www.DrJaneRuby.com |
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Jane Ruby, Leaked Airline Documents Reveal Details About 'Vaxxed' Pilots, Stew Peters, June 21, 2021
My Gab account https://gab.com/anti_globalists
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJ5E0GbMvRwm/
BREAKING! Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About 'Vaccinated' Pilots Stew Peters Show. June 21, 2021
Internal documents obtained by Dr. Jane Ruby illustrate catastrophe waiting to happen!Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it's only getting worse!
[a]www.StewPeters.tv[/a]
[a]www.StewPeters.tv[/a] | www.DrJaneRuby.com |
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Jane Ruby, Leaked Airline Documents Reveal Details About 'Vaxxed' Pilots, Stew Peters, June 21, 2021
My Gab account https://gab.com/anti_globalists
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