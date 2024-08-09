BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Use the Alchemy of Self-Assessment to Accelerate Your Ascension and David's Comments
The Hearts Center Community
8 months ago

https://www.heartscenter.org - Beloved Saint Germain reminds us that we are offered opportunities in our lives to overcome karmic patterns and mistakes of past lives, heal relationships, and master our minds, emotions, speech and deeds. He encourages us to use the alchemy of self-assessment daily to accelerate our ascension back to God.

Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.

Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.


.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸


Personal Q&A and Teaching from David Christopher Lewis

David's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SPIRITMATTERS


C O N T A C T * U S at [email protected]


I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d


S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *

http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh


C O N N E C T to Local and International groups: https://tinyurl.com/yw96dsy2


M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org


S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw


L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh


N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/

Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!


P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve


F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n


C O N E C T A - https://tinyurl.com/7n87k6tu


S I T I O * W E B - https://www.centrodecorazones.org


Y O U * T U B E - https://www.youtube.com/@centrodecorazones7396/videos


F A C E B O O K

https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/

https://www.facebook.com/heartscentermexico/


I N S T A G R A M

https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/

https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico/?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9


También tenemos comunidad virtual en whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]

alchemykarmasaint germainspiritual communitydavid christopher lewisthe hearts centerascended masters teachingsyour ascensionmaster your emotionsheal your relationshipsmaster your mindsmaster your speechmaster your deeds
