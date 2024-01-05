Peter Navarro: Obama-Newsom 2024?

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Peter Navarro, former Trump economic advisor, shares his perspective on a potential Democratic strategy for the 2024 presidential election. He suggests that the Democratic establishment is dissatisfied with Joe Biden's chances of winning against Donald Trump and explores the idea of a dream ticket featuring Michelle Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Dr. Navarro proposes a scenario in which Biden runs uncontested during the primaries but is then forced to step down before the Democratic National Convention in August. This strategy, as outlined by Navarro, aims to avoid a contentious primary race and prevent the presentation of extreme positions to the American electorate. The interview also delves into the possibility of Biden pardoning his family members, Hunter Biden and James Biden, and securing his legacy. Certainly, such a strategy would bypass the traditional vetting process for candidates and must be countered.

Additionally, Dr. Navarro addresses the actions of "Republicans in Name Only" (RINOs) against Donald Trump and provides insights into potential running mates for Trump.

Finally, Navarro urges Americans to take action in defense of the United States against the radical Democrats who are destroying the economy, society, political system, borders, and national security.

