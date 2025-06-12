BrightLearn - Berkey vs. EPA: Clean Water Access at Risk, an interview with Jim Shepherd

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn discusses the EPA's controversial classification of Berkey water filters as pesticides—targeting their ability to remove viruses like COVID—while exempting similar products, prompting a federal lawsuit and raising concerns about regulatory overreach and access to clean water.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.