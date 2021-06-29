My Public Comment Calling Out HORRIFIC Censorship Agenda of Pennsbury School Board

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Simon Campbell. Citizen Activist. Pennsbury School Distict. Bucks County. Pennsylvania. Twitter: @LimeySimon. [Media Contact: [email protected]].
The Pennsbury School District is in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is governed by nine (9) elected public officials (all Democrats). Please read the links below. A recording of the full meeting is availale here if you would like to see all the public comments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UgSMB4M70Y&;t=0s A local news reporter write about the story here: http://levittownnow.com/2021/06/23/pennsbury-editing-some-public-comments-out-of-board-meeting-videos/
As of June 18, 2021 Pennsbury had posted video of of its March 18, 2021 and May 20, 2021 school board meetings on its website and these tapes say "edited due to content" in places. See http://video.pennsburysd.org/ (May 20th meeting at 35m10s & 1hr40m00s). What has been cut from the posted tapes is public comment by citizens opposed to critical race theory.
Pennsbury's Director of Equity, Diversity & Education, Dr. Cherrissa Gibson, in an email dated March 20, 2021 at 2:20pm to Superintendent Gretzula and School Board President Toy-Dragoni, released under the Right-to-Know-Law, is seen promoting an agenda of censoring public comment with which she disagrees. Read for yourself the censorship agenda of Dr. Gibson: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vwVm0fYjfmLokGMTzmKSUqr3Z2ZK31hR/view
Read the Pennsbury School Board President, Christine Toy-Dragoni, gleefully tell the public she will go along with the censorship agenda of Dr. Gibson: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Wq4cYx5uRDwRhBPBP8xHjuTTzym_JmzC/view
The school solicitor who tried to shout down my public comment is solicitor Michael Clarke of the law firm Rudolph Clarke LLC: https://rudolphclarke.com/meet-our-attorneys/michael-p-clarke/
A summary of the case law that I cited in my comments (1964's landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York Times v. Sullivan) can be read here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Yor.... My right to petition the Pennsbury School Board to terminate the employment of Dr. Gibson is a constitutionally protected Noerr-Pennington petitioning right under the First Amendment. See e.g. NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware Co., 458 U.S. 886, 914, 102 S.Ct. 3409, 73 L.Ed.2d 1215 (1982). https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=7271075303659098319
The United States, as the Supreme Court noted in NY Times v. Sullivan, is founded on the "profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials." The Pennsbury School Board is not allowed to enact a public comment policy that supersedes a higher law and there is no higher law than the United States Constitution. These government officials at Pennsbury mistakenly believe that all power in inherent in the Government. They are wrong. In the United States of America all power in inherent in the People.
In Harrisburg, PA State Representative Russ Diamond, has introduced House Bill 1532 that would make it illegal to teach public school students much of what constitutes Critical Race Theory. Read Rep. Diamond's sponsorship memorandum here: https://www.legis.state.pa.us//cfdocs/Legis/CSM/showMemoPublic.cfm?chamber=H&;SPick=20210&cosponId=35697
Please contact your state lawmakers to ask them to support the passage of House Bill 1352: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/findyourlegislator/
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