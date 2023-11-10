Create New Account
Scenes of the Islamic Resistance targeting the Yiftah Kadesh barracks (the occupied Lebanese village of Quds) belonging to the israeli enemy army
Published 17 hours ago

Hezbollah:

In the video Scenes of the Islamic Resistance targeting the "Yiftah Kadesh" barracks (the occupied Lebanese village of Quds) belonging to the "israeli" enemy army, and an enemy vehicle gathering point near "Ramot Naftali" settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Nabi Yushu') with attack drones.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

