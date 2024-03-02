Zuckerberg's Transhuman Interfaces
Mark Zuckerberg: "It's only going to get crazier.."
"Some of the stuff we're working on is this neural interface, and I don't mean a chip that you jack into your brain..."
"The one that we're working on is basically a wristband...You'll be able to in the future essentially just type and control something by thinking..text your friends, text your AI...I think that that is just going to be insane."
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
