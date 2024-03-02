Zuckerberg's Transhuman Interfaces



Mark Zuckerberg: "It's only going to get crazier.."



"Some of the stuff we're working on is this neural interface, and I don't mean a chip that you jack into your brain..."



"The one that we're working on is basically a wristband...You'll be able to in the future essentially just type and control something by thinking..text your friends, text your AI...I think that that is just going to be insane."



Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

