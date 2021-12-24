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25 things that prove there is no pandemic (MIRRORED)
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1042 views • December 24, 2021
25 things that prove there is no pandemic (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel Awake Canada at:-
https://rumble.com/vo1yqo-25-things-that-prove-there-is-no-pandemic.html
Rumble — This is a simple easy to follow video that presents simple facts. The simple fact is that there is no pandemic, and there never was. You need to do the research on the why. But at least for now, understand that there is and never was a pandemic of 2020+.
Share this video!!!!!
To help the fight in Canada register:
https://awakecanada.org/
To see the legal challenge that is happening worldwide:
https://awakecanada.org/lawyer-videos/
To see hundreds of hours of doctors speaking out:
https://awakecanada.org/category/videos/doctors-speaking-out/
Important legal documents to your rights as Canadian citizen:
https://awakecanada.org/documentation/
The most important documentary on what is happening in the world right now:
https://awakecanada.org/the-complete-documentary-of-what-is-happening-in-this-world/
To help fund AwakeCanada initiatives:
https://awakecanada.org/donate/
Mirrored from Rumble channel Awake Canada at:-
https://rumble.com/vo1yqo-25-things-that-prove-there-is-no-pandemic.html
Rumble — This is a simple easy to follow video that presents simple facts. The simple fact is that there is no pandemic, and there never was. You need to do the research on the why. But at least for now, understand that there is and never was a pandemic of 2020+.
Share this video!!!!!
To help the fight in Canada register:
https://awakecanada.org/
To see the legal challenge that is happening worldwide:
https://awakecanada.org/lawyer-videos/
To see hundreds of hours of doctors speaking out:
https://awakecanada.org/category/videos/doctors-speaking-out/
Important legal documents to your rights as Canadian citizen:
https://awakecanada.org/documentation/
The most important documentary on what is happening in the world right now:
https://awakecanada.org/the-complete-documentary-of-what-is-happening-in-this-world/
To help fund AwakeCanada initiatives:
https://awakecanada.org/donate/
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