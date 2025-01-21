VAX POISONED TV STAR HOSPITALIZED WITH SEPTIC SHOCK CRITICAL

'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park Hospitalized For Septic Shock

Jan 19, 2024

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=RhMA17QOKKI

Ashley Park is recovering from a sudden health scare. The actress revealed she spent most of the new year hospitalized after a case of tonsillitis "spiraled" into something much more serious. Ashley revealed the news in a personal Instagram post on Jan. 19, sharing photos and videos from her bedside and thanking "Emily in Paris" co-star and newly confirmed beau Paul Forman for his support. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote in her caption. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say." The "Beef" and "Joy Ride" star explained that her illness began while she was on vacation over the holidays and led to infection in multiple organs. Thankfully, the 32-year-old noted that her condition has improved despite what she "had initially been told." Ashley's famous friends flocked to the comment section of her post to share their well wishes, with "Emily" castmate Lily Collins and Selena Gomez among those offering kind words.