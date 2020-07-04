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The Piasecki PA-97 Helistat | The strangest aircraft you have never heard of
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23 views • July 04, 2020
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The Piasecki PA-97 Helistat was an American experimental heavy-lift aircraft, built by Piasecki by fastening four H-34J helicopters to a framework beneath a helium-inflated blimp envelope. It crashed during a test flight, killing one of the four pilots.
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The Piasecki PA-97 Helistat was an American experimental heavy-lift aircraft, built by Piasecki by fastening four H-34J helicopters to a framework beneath a helium-inflated blimp envelope. It crashed during a test flight, killing one of the four pilots.
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