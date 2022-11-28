COVID Lockdown Protest Break Out in Urumqi After Deadly Fire

https://gnews.org/articles/535462

Summary：11/26/2022 BBC: Fresh protests have broken out in China over its Covid restrictions after an apartment block fire killed 10 people in Urumqi. Authorities denied that strict Covid rules prevented residents from escaping the fire, which has seemingly sparked further unrest in the country. Footage shared on Chinese social media appeared to show demonstrators confronting officials, breaking down barriers, and shouting \"end the Covid lockdown\".



