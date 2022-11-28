Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID Lockdown Protest Break Out in Urumqi After Deadly Fire
14 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/535462

Summary：11/26/2022 BBC: Fresh protests have broken out in China over its Covid restrictions after an apartment block fire killed 10 people in Urumqi. Authorities denied that strict Covid rules prevented residents from escaping the fire, which has seemingly sparked further unrest in the country. Footage shared on Chinese social media appeared to show demonstrators confronting officials, breaking down barriers, and shouting \"end the Covid lockdown\".

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket