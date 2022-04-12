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Mixed Priorities
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60 views • April 12, 2022
Is COVID Over Or Not?
* Team [Bidan] can’t tell us.
* They have a different answer for every situation.
* For the White House and illegal aliens, the plandemic is over — but if you’re a kid or an air traveler, it’s raging.
* If you’re a college graduate, it affects you the most; so no need to pay off your student loans.
* This was always more about politics for the Dems than it was about science.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
* Team [Bidan] can’t tell us.
* They have a different answer for every situation.
* For the White House and illegal aliens, the plandemic is over — but if you’re a kid or an air traveler, it’s raging.
* If you’re a college graduate, it affects you the most; so no need to pay off your student loans.
* This was always more about politics for the Dems than it was about science.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
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