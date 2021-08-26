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The Cabal is releasing Energy Bombs into the hurricane hitting the East Coast. Super interesting video.
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3907 views • August 26, 2021
Energy weapons are a reality. I am waiting for the Rods of God to take out the 34 Satanic properties world wide. That will be awesome. Supposedly they have been using them on the 3 Gorges Dam. The pic is of Lake Tahoe a year or so ago. Love that place !
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