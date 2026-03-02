MEXICO IS BURNING: Why El Mencho’s Death Changed Everything for Tourists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it still safe to travel to Mexico in March 2026? After the Mexican military, backed by U.S. intelligence, successfully eliminated Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (El Mencho) on February 22, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has launched a wave of retaliatory violence that has left tourists stranded in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara [1.2, 2.5]. In this video, I admit where I was wrong about Mexico’s security. We dive into the specific ways cartels are now avoiding the U.S. Northern Command’s counter-cartel task force and why the U.S. State Department has issued emergency shelter-in-place alerts for popular American expat hubs like Chapala and Ajijic If you have travel plans to Mexico this spring break, you cannot afford to miss this update. Share this with anyone currently south of the border. #ElMencho #MexicoSafety #TravelAlert2026 #CJNG #CartelWar #RechargeFreedom #MexicoBreakingNews #Trump2026 #PuertoVallarta #Guadalajara