Tucker Carlson’s Prep School: Can’t Speak on Campus Because ‘People Could be Killed’

Tucker Carlson’s Prep School Won’t Allow Him to Speak on Campus Because ‘People Could be Killed’. Tucker Carlson is considered by faculty and administration "too dangerous" to speak at his high school alma mater, the St George's School, despite a student invitation. He hosts a Zoom with students instead and explains what happened.





Progressives in academia do not want students exposed to conservative voices and will use any dumb excuse to silence people.





