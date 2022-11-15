God morning from an american m0m of teenagers

t.y.

If the ongoing excuse is ‘someone else knows better and will do something’ then you need to take your excuse, tuck it in your pocket book and have a seat in the back of the room waiting to be taken to a fema camp. Responsible adults demand intellectual exercise and so far we are not doing that. We are lying about electronic signals, lying about human body parts and academic deployed disciplines. I homeschooled my children and our family has worked hard to participate in a system of capitolism or trade and currency that has been dismantled and is currently being shaped into a new technotronic brain interface system with zero intellectual discipline or discussion due to the lack of INTELLECTUAL ACCOUNTABILITY on behalf of our fellow adults.

Now either you, as an adult, want your body autonomy or you do not. If someone else has a remote control to ANY part of your body that YOU do not have access to - that should be a fundamental NO out of your mouth. No other human has ANY right to control your body without your knowledge or make a causal change to your bloodstream that will effect your health without your knowledge or consent. Instead, all of that is happening daily and we are not allowed to talk about it, know about it or discern what is authentically happening to our own children’s bodies.

This is childish and extremely narcisstic and sociopathic. Every day our youth are watching us allow our fellow adults to EXTERMINATE other adults AND children and we do NOTHING but sit and ‘watch the movie’.

NOT ME!

I’m going to continue pointing out the BODY PART that plays the primary communication role in all this signal transduction OF the PHYSICAL BLOOD STREAM and thus the physical body OR they wouldn’t be so fully suffused with it in all their tech AND control systems.

Eventually, fair minded intellectuals are going to stumble on this fertile ground of reality called 802.15.4 and 802.15.5 that I have and demand answers but they will be laughed at and told shut up, ‘someone else who knows better will take care of it’ and so they sit down in the back of the room with the person holding their same sign of ‘someone else who knows better will take care of it’.

Now who is left to battle the adults who did all this to commit massive murder of convenience based on God knows what metrics (because some small group of adult humans made and implemented these decisions and executed commands)?

If everyone is sitting in the back of the room clueless and feeling ashamed and sidelined?

I come from telecommunications and network engineering of the fiber plant of the United States. I also come from SAPS - special access projects and a whole family of OSS and black boeing stuff. I have full control of my biofield on command and I’m not deviating until someone out there TELLS people how to perform proper triage; you have an invisible, wireless, radar sensing, body healing, stem cell auto generating body part and even ponds have it … because that body part is generated by photons IN your dna and absolutely does not stop propogating wavelength when you die …

If you do not tell people it’s a body part, they are lost before they start … to try to THINK their way out of ANY situation.

The time for lies and shame is over. Get honest. Tell people the truth about the body part they bound with magnets, stole and now are reissuing us. They have us fully wired; internet of behaviors guarantees 40% of behavior in less than four months. This is not a great awakening.

This is the great permanent enslavement; the egypt transition to nano and inter dimensional bio chemical warfare and physical shape shifting co location principles of radiated cellular transduction and bilocation. This happens right before they blow it away every 500 years or whatever they choose and by they I mean the humans helping whoever holds the buttons because these systems do not go away. Technology and God have always been here on earth. It’s what WE do with these systems that produce the results we live in.

Call me crazy some more .. see what intellectual outcome you still end up with.

802.15.4

It exists regardless of your precious belief fractals and so does the ability to kill you without moving away from your hooker on the bed; and there you are sitting in the back of the room with your sign ‘someone else knows better than me’.

And depending on that ‘someone else’ to protect your children? That’s not a human response.

That’s just intellectually lazy and fundamentally anti-survival and epic fail of game theory.

Amen. We can do better.

Mark



Amen.

