© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
B-58 Hustler | Technological marvel or Cold War blunder?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • July 05, 2020
Doge Coin address: DM6YaXxsAVrKFYM3XMRhVGjEst6SPqQ5yr
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The Convair B-58 Hustler is a high speed bomber designed and produced by American aircraft manufacturer Convair. It was the first operational bomber capable of Mach 2 flight. The B-58 was developed during the 1950s for the United States Air Force's (USAF) Strategic Air Command (SAC).
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The Convair B-58 Hustler is a high speed bomber designed and produced by American aircraft manufacturer Convair. It was the first operational bomber capable of Mach 2 flight. The B-58 was developed during the 1950s for the United States Air Force's (USAF) Strategic Air Command (SAC).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.