LIFE WINS! Supreme Court Overrules Roe v. Wade 6/24/22

LIFE WINS! The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Mississippi Dobbs case, which restricted abortion to 15 weeks, that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the Supreme Court in Friday’s 5-4 decision: Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives. The left reacts in hysterics and promises a summer of rage. We will cover the new fight to pass pro-life legislation in each state. The Supreme Court also handed a pro-2nd amendment ruling this week, ruling that New York's provision to prove a necessary need for a concealed carry permit was Unconstitutional. This victory comes has Republicans are set to pass sweeping gun rights restrictions as 12 senate Republicans join Democrats in a 65-33 to approve the Safer Communities Act – a sweeping gun control legislation that includes “red flag” laws. All this and much more on this week's historic weekly roundup! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/life-wins-supreme-court-overrules-roe-v-wade/

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