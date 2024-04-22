Ep. 97: Ukraine Is Not A Democracy

Bob Amsterdam is an international human rights lawyer who’s been banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin.

He says Ukraine is the single most repressive country he’s been to.

“The idea it’s a democracy is a farce.”

Once again, they’re lying to you and making you pay for it.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-bob-amsterdam/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1782492067274555681