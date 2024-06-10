BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE SWAMP IS WIDE AND DEEP 🗳 [MEXICO'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ANALYZED BY CANCELCLOCO]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
News is reporting 38 CANDIDATES ASSASSINATED in Mexico’s presidential election???


And they elected their first ever Jewish woman???


Welll… not exactly. I did the full dig, and this one’s interesting and complicated.


Source: https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1798581674202259955


Thumbnail: https://www.informador.mx/mexico/Cuantas-veces-se-ha-casado-Claudia-Sheinbaum-20230906-0123.html


Germany: Ursula Haverbeck (95) appeared in court in a wheelchair as she was sentenced to further 16-months in prison.


Ursula was asked to repent for claiming the holocaust is "the biggest and most persistent lie in history".


https://t.me/ArminiusNew/1031

Keywords
persecutionursula haverbeckmulti pronged attackian carrollcancelclococlaudia sheinbaummexican election season38 murdered candidates
