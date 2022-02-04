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[Bidan] In The Big City
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62 views • February 04, 2022
Adams is sounding a lot like DeBlasio.
Flashback: Joe suggests cops aim for the leg.
Dems started the ‘defund the police’ movement — and are sacrificing black lives for campaign cash.
The people are going to take back the streets.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295318093001
Flashback: Joe suggests cops aim for the leg.
Dems started the ‘defund the police’ movement — and are sacrificing black lives for campaign cash.
The people are going to take back the streets.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295318093001
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