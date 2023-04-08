Samuel Hackler, 13, dies after collapsing during track practice

MAR 31, 2023. Samuel Hackler was a 7th grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School. The 13-year-old was at track practice at Sacred Heart when he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Read more:
https://www.wcia.com/news/pana-student-remembered-in-special-way-by-rival-high-school/
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpcHIBoTtsU
Mirrored - frankploegman
