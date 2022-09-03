CLIF HIGH NARRADIGM INVESTIGATION : LAW

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Law? Which Law?
ISBN 9781493688401
ISBN 9781492877677
https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/DoD%20Law%20of%20War%20Manual%20-%20June%202015%20Updated%20Dec%202016.pdf
Just FYI.
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